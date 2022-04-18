Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Domo worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Domo by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domo by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Domo by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Domo by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,643.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $47.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Domo Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

