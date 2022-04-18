Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $900,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Jabil by 102.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 21.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after acquiring an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $16,610,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $14,959,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.