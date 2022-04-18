Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $910,000 Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 741,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Gentex were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

