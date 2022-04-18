New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $21,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,093 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $136.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $139.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.