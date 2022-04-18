SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.59% of SPX FLOW worth $21,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $86.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

