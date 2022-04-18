New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $21,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $101.92 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

