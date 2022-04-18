New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of WestRock worth $21,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in WestRock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after acquiring an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,940,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after buying an additional 360,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

