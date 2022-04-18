New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.43% of Science Applications International worth $20,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $87.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average of $86.82.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.