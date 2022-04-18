Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $20,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

ALLY opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

