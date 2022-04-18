AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.13. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

