New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,074 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $20,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $114.07 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

