New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,210 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 181,459 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.73% of Cryoport worth $19,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cryoport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cryoport stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

