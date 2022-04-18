Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,238 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.93% of Gibraltar Industries worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 295.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after buying an additional 286,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $12,528,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 119,832 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

