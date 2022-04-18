New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,964 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $20,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

SITE opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 69,522 shares of company stock worth $11,806,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

