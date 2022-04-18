Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Axon Enterprise worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 250,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,305,000 after buying an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $123.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

