KBC Group NV Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $113.38 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

