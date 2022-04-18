Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,682 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.58% of Parsons worth $20,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Parsons by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Parsons stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

