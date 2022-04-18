KBC Group NV Sells 10,534 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $101.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

