The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,994 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

NYSE WMB opened at $35.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

