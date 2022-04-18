Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

BPOP stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. Popular has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

