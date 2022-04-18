bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Update

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.54 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.