Short Interest in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Expands By 40.0%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BIOT opened at $9.86 on Monday. Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,462,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,191,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 101,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

