Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Update

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 140,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 839.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 302,986 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 93.3% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

