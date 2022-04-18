Short Interest in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Decreases By 33.3%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CALB stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.16. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 773,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 516,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 21.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

