Short Interest in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Decreases By 33.3%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CALB stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.16. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter.
About California BanCorp (Get Rating)
California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
