DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Radware were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Radware by 0.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,116,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Radware by 2.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,290,000 after buying an additional 70,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,252,000 after buying an additional 87,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Radware by 44.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,735,000 after buying an additional 180,558 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at $17,744,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

RDWR opened at $30.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.