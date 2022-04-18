99,912 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 113,657 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,215 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,128,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after purchasing an additional 224,265 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBRG opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

