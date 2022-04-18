DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $10.43 on Monday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $857.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

