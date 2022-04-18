YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in YETI were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

