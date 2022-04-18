DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $851,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 734.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $85.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

