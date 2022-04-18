DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

VCYT stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.