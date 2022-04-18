uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of uniQure worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in uniQure by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

NASDAQ QURE opened at $18.75 on Monday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The stock has a market cap of $871.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.