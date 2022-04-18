58,314 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.