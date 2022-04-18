11,500 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Q2 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $56.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

