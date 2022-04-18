DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 184,500 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.26 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LCTX shares. TheStreet downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Dipti Amin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

