DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 223,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,769,000 after purchasing an additional 318,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,020,000 after purchasing an additional 751,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

