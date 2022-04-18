Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Sells $35,393.05 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Spurr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.