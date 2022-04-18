DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 400 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.30.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI opened at $118.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

