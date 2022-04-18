DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Anavex Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 408.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVXL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.