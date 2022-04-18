DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GFI. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1738 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Gold Fields Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.