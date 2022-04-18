DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $879,000 Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

APLE stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 220.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

