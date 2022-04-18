Jeff Stevens Acquires 321,500 Shares of Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CNSX:FIOR) Stock

Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CNSX:FIOR – Get Rating) Director Jeff Stevens bought 321,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $40,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,529,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,187.50.

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation and production of medical and recreational marijuana in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in November 2020. Fiore Cannabis Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

