DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 700 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after purchasing an additional 812,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 357,365 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,668,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,670,000 after purchasing an additional 293,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $30.74 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,679. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

