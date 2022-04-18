DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 350 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,979,000 after acquiring an additional 53,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $42.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.89. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $149.15.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,030 shares of company stock worth $884,881. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

