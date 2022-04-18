45,000 Shares in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of JANX stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

