DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $995,000 Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 381,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 65,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.