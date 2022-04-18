DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR opened at $91.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

