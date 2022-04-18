DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 116,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 670,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 208,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,203 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

