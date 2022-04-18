-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67,088 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

