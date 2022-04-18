DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 716,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 874,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In related news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,522 shares of company stock valued at $296,833 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

