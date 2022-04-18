Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $92.00 Average PT from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $140,577,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $45,438,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.